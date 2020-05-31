Victim shot in Louisville in critical condition

Victim shot in Louisville in critical condition
One person is in critical condition and another is hurt after a shooting. (Source: WAVE)
By Brett Martin | May 31, 2020 at 12:33 AM EDT - Updated May 31 at 12:52 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating after a person was shot in Louisville Saturday night.

LMPD were called around 11 P.M. to the 700 block of Clay Street. A female victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police later learned a second victim was taken to the hospital from the scene by a personal vehicle. He is expected to survive his injuries.

LMPD is investigating the shooting. They do not believe either shooting is connected to Saturday night’s protests.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.