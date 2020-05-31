Waiting to go to Kings Island or Cincinnati Zoo? You’re going to have to wait longer

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Waiting to go to Kings Island or the Cincinnati Zoo?
You’re going to have to wait longer.
They will remain closed through July 1 along with most other Ohio indoor and outdoor entertainment venues and recreation facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new health order Dr. Amy Acton signed Friday.
The order extends a ban on most mass gatherings of more than 10 people and the closure of “all places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, including but not limited to locations with amusement rides, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, aquariums, zoos, museums, arcades, fairs, children’s play centers, playgrounds, funplexes, theme parks, concert and music halls and country clubs or social clubs.”
Festivals, carnivals, stadiums, auditoriums, and arenas are included in the order.
The ban on mass gatherings outside a single household contains several exceptions such as religious services, free-speech demonstrations, funerals, weddings and wedding receptions up to 300 people.
While 95% of the state’s economy has reopened, most entertainment venues remain shut down since mid-March due to the novel virus health emergency.
The governor said in an interview last week on “Meet the Press," however, Ohio isn’t ready for mass gatherings at places such as Cedar Point amusement park.
DeWine said Thursday he would try to address entertainment venues during one of his daily news conferences next week
Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard recently unveiled the zoo’s reopening plan that includes reservations, timed entry and touchless experience.
He said in May 22 he hoped the zoo would reopen in June but hadn’t received a firm reopening date from DeWine.
“The zoo brings joy to so many people. It’s a place to connect with nature, bond with family, learn something new, exercise, and check in on animals that many know by name," he said.
Kings Island officials also have been hopeful to reopen soon. They are making 2020 season passes valid through 2021.
