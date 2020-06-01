Breonna Taylor’s mother: ‘You can’t fight violence with violence’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – Gov. Andy Beshear called for video of a deadly shooting involving the Louisville Metro Police Department and National Guard to be released as soon as possible.
Beshear was tearful at times as he addressed the media from Frankfort on Monday.
“I’m not asking people to trust our account, and I want to see it myself,” he said.
The governor said he learned about the shooting around 3:40 a.m. Beshear said law enforcement was working to disperse a gathering at 26th and Broadway when it was believed shots were fired by both LMPD and the National Guard and a man was shot. Family members and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer have identified the shooting victim as David McAtee, well known as the owner of Yaya’s BBQ Shack.
Beshear said he had been told there was significant footage of the event, including body-camera video, and called on LMPD to release the video quickly.
He said people need to see the shooting for themselves and decide for themselves whether the shooting was justified or a cause for more concern.
“If it bears out that actions were taken wrongly, I guarantee you we will act and we will act strongly,” he said.
When Beshear was questioned about the use of bullets in the 26th Street shooting he said, “Weapons were not loaded until they were fired upon.”
Beshear has authorized KSP to either investigate independently or have direct oversight of the shooting at 26th Street and Broadway. He said the individuals believed to have been involved in the shooting have been pulled off that direct duty while they worked to determine all the facts.
Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, and Lonita Baker, an attorney for Taylor’s family, joined Beshear and asked for protesters who are demanding justice for Taylor to remain non-violent.
“This is so much bigger than her but we can’t get justice with violence," Palmer said. "It doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t help. It doesn’t help her. It doesn’t help us. It doesn’t help the world we live in. You can’t fight violence with violence.”
Taylor’s family has demanded for the officers involved in her death -- Jon Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove -- to be fired and charged.
Baker said there has not been enough done in Taylor’s case and cited that the officers involved are still employed with LMPD and remain on the payroll. She said all they keep hearing about is due process, but said Taylor was not given due process during the police shooting that led to her death. Baker called for a change in policing in America.
“We need a change in the way we police," she said. "The time is now.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.