Family members say David McAtee died trying to protect his niece

Police said LMPD and National Guard officers were called to 26th and Broadway to disperse a large crowd late Sunday night. The department said someone shot at them and the officers returned fire, Multiple witnesses and family members said there was no need for any law enforcement at that location. The gathering wasn’t part of the protests that packed city streets over the weekend, they said, adding that the crowd meets in the neighborhood every weekend playing music, and McAtee handles the food just outside his Yaya’s BBQ Shack.