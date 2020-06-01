FORECAST: Heat and humidity return, storms follow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A great evening to go for a walk in the neighborhood with warm temperatures and low humidity. Overnight, it won't be as cool as last night as temperatures fall into the low 60s in the city and upper 50s in the suburbs.
The heat and humidity increase on Tuesday with highs near 90° in the city and mid to upper 80s away from the city. We start the day
with some high clouds, but most of the day will be mostly sunny. Increased humidity will help to keep temperatures in the upper 60s Tuesday night under a mostly clear sky.
Wednesday's weather will be hot as highs reach into the lower 90s under partly sunny skies. Expect an uptick in storm activity in Southern Indiana by early evening.
Storm chances return late Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front drops south into the region. We’ll keep the chance of storms in the forecast, albeit smaller, into next weekend.
