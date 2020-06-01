FORECAST: Warm, dry Monday ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our warming trend will continue on this Monday with highs back into the lower 80s this afternoon.
There will be lots of sunshine today with just a few high clouds at the north. Partly cloudy and not as cool Monday night with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
The heat builds in more and more for Tuesday with highs likely to touch 90° in the city with mid 80s away from the city.
Partly cloudy and warmer with lows in the 60s.
