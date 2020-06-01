Former Indiana University football player killed in Indianapolis amid protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Indiana University football player was killed during the violence in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend.
Chris Beaty played for IU from 2000 to 2004.
Police reported the 38-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting reported shortly before midnight on Saturday at Talbot and Vermont streets.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
IU Head Football Coach Tom Allen released a statement after hearing of Beaty’s death, writing “I am at a loss for words. The news of the passing of Chris Beaty is just devastating. Since I returned home to coach at Indiana, Chris embraced me, encouraged me and supported me! His passion for life and Indiana Football energized me every time we were together. He was one of our first alumni that displayed his unwavering support for what we are building here at Indiana and how we are building it. I am so heartbroken for his family and he will be deeply missed by all those that were blessed to call him a friend! LEO”
Beaty was one of two people killed overnight Friday in Indianapolis.
