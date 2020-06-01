Louisville Collegiate School Celebrates 104th Graduating Class

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Collegiate School celebrated its 104th graduating class like never before. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Class of 2020 accepted their diplomas in a a drive-up parade.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation recognized four National Merit Finalists and one National Merit Commended Scholar from the class. Ellie McLaughlin received the William M. Street Head of School Award, Lilly Doninger received the Alumni School Spirit Prize, and Cal LeDoux received the Speed Medal Award.
Seven members of the class have committed to participating in college athletics next year:
- Gionna Combs (Bellarmine University – Track and Field)
- Cal LeDoux (University of Chicago – Soccer)
- Drew Manning (Geneva College – Basketball)
- Chez Moore (Centre College – Basketball)
- Sydney Ragland (Chapman University - CC, Track & Field)
- Meredith Sierpina (Depauw University - CC, Track & Field)
- Meghan Speth (Centre College - Field Hockey)
Ten students are “Lifers” meaning they attended Collegiate from Kindergarten to 12th grade.
