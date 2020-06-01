Man shot dead at 26th and Broadway identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tension was filling Louisville streets again Monday morning.
WAVE 3 News’ Phylicia Ashley reported that a large crowd has amassed at 26th and Broadway, where a man was shot dead after LMPD and National Guard officers allegedly were shot at by someone in a crowd.
They returned fire, leaving David McAtee dead shortly after midnight. As of 10:45 a.m. Monday, Ashley reported McAtee’s body was still in the street.
“He didn’t hurt nobody, didn’t deserve to get shot down like he did,” McAtee’s sister said. “I don’t know what happened, but whatever happened here, my brother didn’t do nothing wrong. He was an innocent person, and innocent bystander. He did not deserve this at all.”
McAtee’s sister also said the crowd that was gathered before the shooting wasn’t taking part in the protests that have packed Louisville city streets the last four nights. She said a group meets in that area every Sunday night for food and music, adding that her brother was helping serve food. McAtee owned Yaya’s BBQ Shack next door to Dino’s Food Mart.
Monday’s crowd has gathered to show its support for McAtee’s family. The group is urging peace, Ashley reported. The Rev. Charles Elliott was seen consoling a young man named Emannuel, who at the moment is helping lead the communication between the crowd and police.
“We need peace," Emannuel said. "It seems like a lot of people that come out here ... ready for war. I can’t let that happen. If I have to put myself in between that so that they don’t go to war, it’s what has to be done.”
Once a tense scene, Ashley reported the crowd has calmed down, adding that Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer arrived after 11 a.m.
