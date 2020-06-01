Monday’s protests in Cincinnati told through images

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Protests over racial injustice in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death continued for the fourth day on Monday in Cincinnati.
Images captured from the day’s events help tell a powerful story:
The moments when three Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a knee, joining the actions of demonstrators outside the Hamilton County Courthouse were amongst Monday’s highlights.
Sheriff Jim Neil joined his fellow deputies’ actions and took a knee, igniting cheers from demonstrators looking on.
Also, on Monday, Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley announced the citywide curfew will start at 8 p.m., which is an hour earlier than Sunday’s.
