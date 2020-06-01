Monday’s protests in Cincinnati told through images

Monday’s protests in Cincinnati told through images
Cincinnati demonstrators take a knee during Monday's protests. (Source: WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet | June 1, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT - Updated June 1 at 9:24 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Protests over racial injustice in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death continued for the fourth day on Monday in Cincinnati.

Images captured from the day’s events help tell a powerful story:

The moments when three Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a knee, joining the actions of demonstrators outside the Hamilton County Courthouse were amongst Monday’s highlights.

Sheriff Jim Neil joined his fellow deputies’ actions and took a knee, igniting cheers from demonstrators looking on.

See More | Hamilton Co. sheriff, deputies kneel with protesters in moment of solidarity

Also, on Monday, Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley announced the citywide curfew will start at 8 p.m., which is an hour earlier than Sunday’s.

Related | Mayor Cranley moves up citywide curfew to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.