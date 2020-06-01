87 people arrested during protests Sunday night, mostly locals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A total of 87 people were arrested during protests Sunday night, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.
Of those 87 arrested, Corrections FOP President Daniel Patrick said, 73 of them were locals. Patrick said seven were from out of town, six were from Indiana and one person was from Nevada.
WAVE 3 News is working to obtain the citations from Saturday’s violent night that saw looting across downtown streets. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said at least 40 arrests were made Saturday night.
Sunday, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters reported that the majority of people arrested Thursday night through Friday night, according to citations obtained, were also from Louisville. Those numbers include a small number from Saturday night; the night the 9 p.m. curfew went into effect.
A total of 34 people were arrested those first two nights for things like unlawful assembly, burglary, and criminal mischief. Of the 34 people arrested, 30 were from Louisville, including a couple of people from other Kentucky cities like Fort Knox. The other four people arrested were from other states like Georgia and North Carolina, according to the citations.
The citations also show that of 13 people who were cited for violence, rioting, property damage or looting, 10 were from Louisville or other neighboring cities.
The looting and major property damage began Friday night with the destruction of several businesses around 4th Street Live.
But, LMPD had been instructed to still not aggressively arrest, sources confirmed.
That changed Saturday night, when Fischer implemented the curfew and received help from the National Guard.
Several LMPD sources working Saturday night said they recognized some of the looters from their previous run-ins with law enforcement.
