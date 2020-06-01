StormTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Update

We got to enjoy some nice weather this past weekend but the reality of June heat is about to kick in. We will start with the modest 80s today but we will start pushing 90 degrees Tuesday and likely into the lower 90s Wednesday.
Starting Wednesday night, a cold front will try to push down from the north. To get cold fronts south of I-64 this time of the year isn’t unheard of, but it is a struggle. This will likely keep the risk for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast starting across southern Indiana Wednesday night and lingering for most of us Thursday and Friday.
There is another front that will try to push down here as well and some of the data even has it pushing south of I-64. If that idea holds, we could cut back on the humidity over the weekend for a day or two.
However, you can’t avoid getting a south wind back into this area for long during this time of the year...so it will return. Along with that will be more heat and humidity.
The tropics may throw in wrench in the long term depending on how these fronts end up on the weather map down the road. Keep an eye on the Gulf of Mexico.
