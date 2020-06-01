Surveillance video captures looters destroying small businesses in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Owners say they hope there’s no more protests that get out of hand that have already caused damage to their business. The small business operators say they can’t take many more hits to their livelihood.
Surveillance cameras captured the looters on 4th Street, looking for their next target. Places like Tri-State Jewelers, located at 529 S. 4th Street, and J.J. Wig Shop at 525 S. 4th. Chung Bright has taken over the family business that's been in the community for nearly 45 years.
“I think all this vandalism and looting it just generates more hatred and division among people,” Bright said. “I don't believe this is the way.”
Inside, J.J. Wig Shop is a complete mess. Mannequins and walls bare and empty. Bright says she watched at home for hours and felt helpless because there was nothing she could do to stop the looters.
"We had plenty of happy shoppers, using my shopping bags picking up different items they were having a good time they thought it was funny,” Bright said. “That's a small mind."
Like Chung, owners at Tri-State Jewelers feel personally attacked too and don’t know when they’ll reopen for business.
"Who wants to comeback in a community like this?” Bright said. “Don't complain when you don't have businesses who want to be in this environment."
The owners did not want to do an on-camera interview, but they allowed WAVE 3 News cameras inside to survey the damage. Display cases were completely shattered and turned over; inventory was wiped out. The owners say the looters came in through the conjoining wall from J.J. Wig Shop.
Meanwhile, on the corner at 4th and Guthrie Street is Brian’s Deli. Brian Kim, the owner, says this has been a wake up call for everyone and he hopes these businesses can bounce back.
“In these times, its good to see people come together, but we'll just have to see from here,” Kim said.
The business owners here are still waiting to see how much insurance can cover, but there’s no timeline for when they’ll reopen.
