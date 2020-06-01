Website using Breonna Taylor’s name linked to LMPD Foundation site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A website using the name of Breonna Taylor appeared to be trying to raise money for a local law enforcement group before the site was taken offline.
BreonnaTaylor.com was taking users to a page to make donations to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, a private group that raises money for things like Shop With a Cop.
A foundation official responded to WAVE 3 News’ request for comment, saying that they would “never do something so inappropriate and are doing our best to track down who put our link on this page.”
They said they are saddened and disheartened someone would do this during this time, and have temporarily shut down their page.
BreonnaTaylor.com was offline at the time this article was published.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.