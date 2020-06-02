Beshear confirms 155 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday reported 155 new cases of the coronavirus across the state.
During his daily briefing that began with updates on the recent protests and unrest in Louisville, Beshear also confirmed three more deaths.
The governor said the new state totals are 10,185 cases and 442 deaths.
Of the newest cases, 46 were reported in Jefferson County.
Beshear shared several other noteworthy statistics:
+ 253,585 Kentuckians have been tested
+ 2,307 residents have been hospitalized; 481 are currently hospitalized
+ 941 have been in an ICU; 85 are currently in an ICU
+ 3,275 Kentuckians have recoverd from the coronavirus
