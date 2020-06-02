Chase Bank ATM vandalized during looting of West Broadway Kroger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Not far from the West Louisville Kroger parking lot, a Chase Bank ATM was damaged by vandals.
A group went to work on the ATM with crow bars and shot up the machine.
Cell phone video shared with WAVE 3 News, shot from across the street and through a fence,captured the crime. The person who shot the video was not close enough to be able to identify anyone involved.
In the video, you can hear several rounds of gunfire that was apparently aimed at the ATM.
The man who took the video says the crowd was able to get cash out two different times, but was still trying to get to what was left inside.
What was not seen in the 20 minute video were police officers attempting to stop the theft.
