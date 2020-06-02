Column: Black men must stand, challenge, protest

There are many terrible things about this killing. It really was a 21st-century lynching. The black man was in handcuffs with his hands behind his back, lying face down on the pavement. However, one thing stands out above all the other terrible things. When the black man on the pavement stopped breathing, the white policeman kept pushing his knee down on his neck for 30 seconds, then 60 seconds, then 120 seconds, then 183 seconds – more than three minutes. In my mind, the white policeman was hell bent on crushing the last bit of life out of the black man and then some. He kept crushing the neck after the black man stopped begging, after he stopped moving, after he stopped breathing, after there was no longer a pulse. And he did not stop during these nine minutes of dying a terrible death. The black man is dead, lynched in the 21st century.