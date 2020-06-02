Dino’s fire caused by Molotov cocktail, LMPD says

5th night of protests in Louisville brings fire, shooting investigations

Dino’s Food Mart on fire during 5th night of protests in Louisville
June 1, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT - Updated June 2 at 6:21 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fire crews put out flames at Dino’s Food Mart on South 26th Street and Broadway in Louisville during a fifth night of unrest in the city Monday. Louisville joins other cities across the nation dealing with massive protests.

Investigators said Tuesday that the fire was caused by a Molotov cocktail that somebody threw on the roof of Dino’s. The building sustained minor smoke and water damage, LMPD said.

Gatherings of protesters were broken up by LMPD officers aided by Kentucky National Guardsmen just after 10 p.m. in downtown Louisville, St. Matthews and in West Louisville. The crowds were dispersed about one hour after the city’s 9 p.m. curfew, which will now run through June 8.

Shots reportedly fired near Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville
Protesters in Louisville take to Shelbyville Rd.

LMPD spokesperson Jessie Halladay also confirmed there were reports of shots fired in the area of Jefferson Square Park downtown Monday night. No other information has been released.

Monday night’s protests come after the killing of David McAtee, 53, at 26th and Broadway, at the barbecue restaurant he owned early Monday morning.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer fired LMPD Chief Steve Conrad Monday after the discovery the officers involved in McAtee’s death have no body camera video of the shooting.

LMPD is investigating after seven people were shot during the first night of protests in the city on Thursday evening.

More than 40 people were arrested during the fourth consecutive night of protests in Louisville on Sunday.

