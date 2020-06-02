Finding the positives in these trying times

In these trying times, it's tough to be positive and upbeat, but as I sit back and try to find the positives, I'm finding great joy in things that are happening in the sports community. Powerful and uplifting messages from the UofL program, including Chris Mack and Scott Satterfield who a good number of their players come from the very neighborhoods where a lot of the violence happens. To John Calipari who postponed his "Coffee with Cal" show to focus on bigger matters.