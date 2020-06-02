Fire reported at Dairy Queen on Goldsmith Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Dairy Queen on Goldsmith Lane in Louisville was reported to be on fire Tuesday night, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.
The fire was reported at the restaurant in the 2200 block of Goldsmith Lane around 9:52 p.m.
According to Louisville Fire & Rescue Major Bobby Cooper, crews arrived on scene within five minutes finding a working fire at the location.
Firefighters found the main body of the fire and extinguished the blaze, having the scene under control within 15 minutes.
The building sustained minor fire damage and moderate smoke and water damage throughout the structure.
No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported.
Louisville Fire’s Arson Unit is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
