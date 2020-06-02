FORECAST: A hot and dry afternoon ahead

- WEDNESDAY EVENING: A few strong wind gusts possible north of I-64 after 8 p.m.
- THURSDAY: Isolated pockets of strong wind gusts, torrential rainfall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We will continue to heat up this Tuesday afternoon with our third 90° day of 2020 likely to take place. The good news is the heat index will only rise a degree or two above the actual temperature.
Increased humidity will help to keep temperatures in the mid to upper 60s tonight under a mostly clear sky.
Other than passing clouds at times, Wednesday is shaping up to be a hot day with highs in the lower 90s. An east/west band of thunderstorms may drop down toward the Ohio River during the evening before fading out. This means any risk of strong wind gusts look to be limited to our Southern Indiana counties at this time. We’ll watch it carefully.
