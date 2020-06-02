Gyms now open in Kentucky: How are they keeping you safe?

UNION, Ky. (FOX19) - A big week for Kentucky gyms as they reopen their doors to members for the first time in months.
Fitness centers have spent the past several weeks preparing and putting guidelines in place to welcome people back.
Monday was the first day back for members at Orangetheory Fitness in Union. They have put new policies in place to keep staff as well as members safe.
Before even walking in the door, members are asked to stay in their cars until five minutes before class. Tape has also been placed outside on the sidewalk, each strip 6-feet apart for members to stand on while they wait to go inside.
Employees, who are required to wear masks, will be at the front door taking temperatures and asking members a couple of questions related to COVID-19.
Inside the lobby, a table has been divided into squares where members can put their belongings. They are also assigned a spot in the studio, practicing that social distancing.
Members are encouraged to wear a mask, but are not required.
Here a look at guidelines for all gyms put in place by state officials:
- Centers must limit the number of visitors to 33% capacity. That does not include employees.
- Employees must sanitize commonly touched surfaces
- Stationary equipment must be 6 feet apart
- Indoor in-person group fitness classes must be adjusted
- No child services may be offered
Chase Whitehead, the owner of OTF in Union, says the amount of support he’s seen from members during this process has been great.
Many members have reached out asking if they can donate to the studio and/or drop off gift cards to staff and coaches.
“It was awesome to see,” says Whitehead. "People were reaching out to me from day one of the shut down asking how can we help? What can we do? It was all great and just seeing that, it really put me at ease coming back. I knew we would get through it because they were willing to help out when we were shut down, when we were not really providing the service that they signed up for, but they’re willing to help out.”
If you’re still unsure or have questions about the steps being taken at your gym, stop by, check things out and ask questions.
