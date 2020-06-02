LMPD officer involved in McAtee shooting investigated for Facebook post

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the LMPD officers currently on administrative leave for her alleged role in the David McAtee shooting apparently posted a Facebook message that’s getting passed around social media.
Katie Crews is one of two officers involved in Monday's early-morning shooting that killed McAtee, a popular restaurant owner in Louisville's west end.
Over the weekend, the Courier-Journal posted a photograph of a protester standing near a line of LMPD officers, her arm outstretched trying to give flowers to Crews.
Crews apparently got ahold of that photograph as it appeared online, and she used it as part of a Facebook post where she included her own message above it:
“She was saying and doing a lot more than ‘offering flowers’ to me. Just so for it to be known. For anyone that knows me that my facial expression tells everything. P.S I hope the pepper balls that she got lit up with a little later on hurt. Come back and get ya some more ole girl, I’ll be on the line again tonight.”
Crews appears to have shut down that Facebook account or at least changed the name of it. She and LMPD Officer Austin Allen are currently on administrative reassignment pending the outcome of the investigation into the incident.
LMPD Interim Chief Rob Schroeder said Monday that he has initiated a professional standards investigation into the Facebook post.
