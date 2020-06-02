Man arrested in shooting death of woman; claims it was an accident

Demond Haynes is facing murder and other charges in connection with the death of a woman who was shot in the back on May 31, 2020. (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway | June 2, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT - Updated June 2 at 11:55 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been charged with murder in the death of a woman which he says was accidental.

Demond Haynes, 20, of Louisville, was arrested Sunday night. In addition to murder, Haynes is charged with gun possession by a felon and drug possession.

According to Louisville Metro police, officers called to 7th and Hill Streets around 7:10 p.m. found a woman in a car with a gunshot wound to her back. The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where she died from her injuries.

After being given his rights and taken in for questioning, Haynes admitted to police that he had the gun and fired the shot but said "it was an accident."

Witnesses told police no one else was near the vehicle when the shot was fired.

While being questoned by detectives, Haynes was found in possession of marijuana and and oxycodone.

