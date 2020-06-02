Man arrested in shooting death of woman; claims it was an accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been charged with murder in the death of a woman which he says was accidental.
Demond Haynes, 20, of Louisville, was arrested Sunday night. In addition to murder, Haynes is charged with gun possession by a felon and drug possession.
According to Louisville Metro police, officers called to 7th and Hill Streets around 7:10 p.m. found a woman in a car with a gunshot wound to her back. The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where she died from her injuries.
After being given his rights and taken in for questioning, Haynes admitted to police that he had the gun and fired the shot but said "it was an accident."
Witnesses told police no one else was near the vehicle when the shot was fired.
While being questoned by detectives, Haynes was found in possession of marijuana and and oxycodone.
