Man shot in Shively on Tuesday night

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was rushed to a hospital after being shot multiple times Tuesday night.
Shively police spokesman Col. Josh Meyers said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m.
Once officers arrived, they said they found a black man in his 20s with gunshot wounds to the leg and the chest. His injuries were not life-threatening, Meyers said.
It’s not known what preceded the shooting. The man who was shot has not been identified, nor are there any suspects.
