Man shot in Shively on Tuesday night

By WAVE3.com Staff | June 2, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT - Updated June 2 at 11:19 PM

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was rushed to a hospital after being shot multiple times Tuesday night.

Shively police spokesman Col. Josh Meyers said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m.

Once officers arrived, they said they found a black man in his 20s with gunshot wounds to the leg and the chest. His injuries were not life-threatening, Meyers said.

It’s not known what preceded the shooting. The man who was shot has not been identified, nor are there any suspects.

