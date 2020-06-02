New surveillance video expected to be released in deadly shooting of David McAtee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is new surveillance video of the shooting that led to the death of local restaurant owner David McAtee, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.
The video was captured by a surveillance camera outside of his business, YaYa’s BBQ, multiple sources said.
LMPD and National Guard officers were called to that area, near 26th and Broadway, at about 12:15 a.m. Monday to disperse a crowd, the department said. LMPD officials said somebody fired a shot at the officers, and when officers fired back, they shot and killed McAtee. His family members said his niece also was struck by gunfire, but added that she’s OK.
Sources also told WAVE 3 News the video captures at least some of the moments of the shooting. LMPD is in possession of the video, sources said, and was expecting the video to be released to the public.
News of the video spread throughout the department Monday evening, with officers asking it be released. During a press conference called late Monday night by Mayor Greg Fischer, WAVE 3 News asked about the existence of new surveillance video but did not receive an answer.
