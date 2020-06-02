One person killed in Nelson County crash

One person killed in Nelson County crash
By Liz Adelberg | June 2, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT - Updated June 2 at 12:08 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has been killed in a single-car crash in Nelson County. It happened on June 1 around 9:00 p.m. at 2910 Lawrenceburg Road in Bloomfield. An investigation by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office shows that a 2001 Chevrolet 1500 was traveling east at a high rate of speed when the truck ran off the road and into a ditch, hitting a tree head on. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. That victim’s name hasn’t been released.

The crash is still under investigation.

