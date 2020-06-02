Parkland neighborhood Kroger closes ‘out of abundance of caution’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Kroger in the Parkland neighborhood closed out of “an abundance of caution.”
Plywood and a neon green paper that read “closed until further notice” greeted customers who made their way to the store Tuesday morning.
Another notice posted on the plywood read, “We hope that the protests unfolding in Louisville and across the nation will peacefully shine a light on injustice. As America’s grocer, we strive to demonstrate our values of respect, diversity, inclusion, honesty, integrity and safety in our everyday actions. Out of an abundance of caution for our customers and our associates we have decided to close our store location at 2710 West Broadway in Louisville. We plan to open the store as soon as possible to serve our customers.”
A woman who was at the store early Tuesday morning told WAVE 3 News reporter Phylicia Ashley the store had been looted and when she arrived there was food, vitamins, prescriptions, diapers and formula everywhere.
Seeing the prescriptions were particularly concerning for her, “How are people going to get those prescriptions the store is closed?”
“We cannot damage our community trying to be heard,” she added.
Another man who was cleaning up damage said, "If west Louisville gets destroyed, their not building it back.”
