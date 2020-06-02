Polls open for Indiana Primary Elections

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – Primary Elections are being held in Indiana.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Votes can be cast until 6 p.m.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials used federal funding to buy supplies like masks and face shields for polling locations.
Polling places will also be stocked with sanitation supplies for the machines and the common areas.
Despite the supplies, Indiana officials said it’s best for people to bring their own masks and gloves when they vote.
