StormTALK! Weather Blog: Tuesday Update

The heat will continue to build today and Wednesday before a cold front sinks down from the north to spark a few days of thunderstorms then perhaps some lower humidity just in time for the weekend.
The heat won’t be anything terrible and more typical for early June standards. So the focus will be on the chance for some warnings for thunderstorms that drop in Wednesday evening and scattered thunderstorms Thursday/Friday.
There is not a ton of wind energy for these to work with but there will be plenty of heat to build the clouds up. This makes the risk for strong wind gusts more random in nature and any threat likely to be brief.
We’ll watch it carefully as we get closer.
The tropics are making headlines today but are likely to make even more over the weekend and next week. The track/moisture from this system is still highly uncertain with only a modest risk for rainfall impacts locally in about 7 days or so. But as most of you know, tropical forecasts have their challenges so we’ll just see how this trends.
Be safe!
