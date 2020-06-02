Streets of downtown Louisville cleaned after protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville protesters’ messages are being heard, and community supporters are proving it by cleaning up the streets of downtown Louisville after several consecutive nights of demonstrations.
“Louisville is home,” Jamon Brown, whose foundation recruited people to clean up, said.
A text message from Brown wanting to help his hometown led to people from United Way and UofL to help out, too. WAVE 3 News Sports Reporter Kendrick Haskins was in attendance for the cleanup alongside another notable Louisvillian, Reggie Bonnafon.
After days of protests, damage has been left behind.
“We want to push, we want to harp to our community that we all have different faces,” Brown said. “We all come from different backgrounds, but look, we all have the same vision.”
Metro United Way President and CEO Theresa Reno-Weber said they’re trying to reset the stage for more voices to be heard.
”This is a manifestation of so many voices going unheard for so long,” Reno-Weber said. “So much of the trauma inflicted. While no one wants to see so much of the damage to property that’s been happening, what’s more important is the damage to lives happening every single day.”
Dozens of people joined in cleaning up, young and old, picking up trash from the ground.
Brown wants people to remember what the last several days has been for.
”Think about why these protests are going on,” Brown said. “These protests are not about individual black lives these protests are for human lives.”
The Brown Foundation is looking to plan more cleanups in the future.
