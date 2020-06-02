West Clark Community School District votes to split into two districts

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - In Tuesday’s primary election in Indiana, the West Clark Community School District has decided to divide into two separate parts.
The Indiana Board of Education allowed voters to decide splitting the district into two separate parts: Henryville/Borden and Silver Creek.
Votes were tallied Tuesday night, with 75 percent in favor of the split.
Supporters have said the move will give schools more control on the local level in the area.
Once finalized, new administrators, a new transportation and school board will need to be put into place for the two districts.
