Beshear confirms death of 9-month-old related to COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Wednesday that a 9-month-old girl from Hopkins County has died from causes related to the coronavirus.
“We want the family to know we are grieving for you,” Beshear said during his daily media briefing in Frankfort. "We care about you. We can’t imagine how you feel."
Beshear also reported 265 new cases of the coronavirus across the state, and eight more deaths. The governor said the new state totals are 10,410 cases and 450 deaths.
Of the newest cases, 55 were reported in Jefferson County.
Beshear also celebrated the recovery of Thomas Cartwright. The 74-year-old military veteran left Lexington’s VA Hospital after his battle with coronavirus included a 63-day stretch on a ventilator.
Beshear shared several other noteworthy statistics:
+ 258,767 Kentuckians have been tested
+ 2,317 residents have been hospitalized; 488 are currently hospitalized
+ 950 have been in an ICU; 68 are currently in an ICU
+ In longterm-care facilities, 1,366 residents and 633 staff members have tested positive, and there have been 253 deaths
+ 3,283 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus
