Black business owners in Louisville consider role in peaceful progress

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Black business owners in Louisville have been thinking about what their roles will be as the city moves into the future after days of unrest.
From the heart of downtown, down West Broadway, and into the Highlands, protesters have marched through the streets.
Black-owned business owners that spoke to WAVE 3 News on Wednesday said they’re proud of what is being done, but some were on edge when a smaller group of people began looting over the weekend.
"The past couple nights there's been peace and that's what we need," Anthony Hunter, one of the owners of the Black Italian restaurant in the Highlands, said. "Lets keep the unity together and lets keep it going in the right direction. But, yeah, we were a little nervous, you know."
Hunter and his wife Paula Hunter own the restaurant.
“He grills all the meats,” she said. “I do all the pastas. Then, we blend the two flavors together. Authentic Italian with a touch of soul.”
Nearby, people can see the open wounds of broken glass, bandaged by plywood.
When thinking about the healing process the city will undertake, the couple said it’s important as business owners to be supportive of protesters and what they want to see done. They said they’re also helping other neighboring businesses clean up.
At Kula Gallery on 4th Street, Jamie Lane is doing the same.
Lane added she’s organized a community coalition for businesses trying to clean up and has printed black-owned business signs for those who think now is a critical time to express that.
"We're here," Lane said. "We work hard for this. Me and the artist have been working together since high school. So, I can definitely say we have worked hard for what we have today."
The Hunter family said they’re happy to see people from all walks of life coming together and staying peaceful while hoping for progress.
“It gives me goosebumps because we are two different races and we have a daughter that’s now another race,” Paula Hunter said. “So, when you see that unity, it just makes you realize there are good people in the world and it is going to get better.”
