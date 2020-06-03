Body of woman found in Lake Shelby

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are conducting a death investigation after a woman’s body was found in Lake Shelby in Shelby County.
KSP Trooper Stuart Jackson said the body was pulled out of the water by investigators and the scene was cleared before 6 p.m Wednesday.
Jackson said the woman appeared to be between the ages of 25 and 30.
Investigators are working to determine if foul play is suspected in her death. Her identity has not been revealed.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.