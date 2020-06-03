Dino’s manager says store needs to do more to stop violence in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The manager of a popular West Louisville convenience store says it’s time to step up and do better.
Early Monday, David McAtee was shot and killed in his barbecue restaurant on 26th Street and Broadway in West Louisville.
Monday night, after hours of protests outside Dino’s Food Mart, the business across the street, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said someone threw a Molotov cocktail on the roof of Dino’s. The makeshift explosive caused thousands of dollars in damage to the store’s air conditioning unit.
Those events were still on manager Ray Jumah’s mind as he opened the convenience store Wednesday morning.
“I wish I could see him again, back again," Jumah said about McAtee. “It’s sad. It’s a horrible thing.”
Monday’s crime scene is something people have seen several times at Dino’s in the past few years. Jumah knows his store’s reputation has become synonymous with crime, and he told WAVE 3 News it’s time for him to change that.
“We got to start with ourselves," Jumah said. "Change comes from ourselves. Instead of having people fight, let’s talk. We’re grown.”
Jumah talked to several customers Wednesday about the issues facing Louisville.
Tyrone Gilson, a regular customer, told WAVE 3 News it’s hard to put the blame solely on Dino’s.
“There’s really nothing more that they can actually do, other than continue to keep doing the things that they’ve already been doing, looking out for the people the way that they do, you know what I’m saying," Gilson said. "I don’t see them being in the wrong for anything.”
Other customers had different opinions. Some used vulgar language as they asked Jumah to show more respect for his customers.
Either way, Jumah told WAVE 3 News he has to listen to their demands so nobody else dies near or on his property.
“We’re here to help," Jumah said. "If you have any problem, come talk to us. Despite what happened, we’re not mad, you know what I mean? But we would love to see it in a different way, like expressing it in a different way. I would like to reach to higher people in the community. If they suggest anything that can make this spot better, I’m willing to do that.”
Jumah told WAVE 3 News insurance should cover the cost of the damage from the Molotov cocktail.
He also said he has spoken to McAtee’s family and has offered to help them in any way possible.
