Fischer announces comprehensive review of police department

The mayor said among the many concerns he’s been hearing repeatedly is that the officers involved in the Taylor shooting have not been fired. He said there are state and federal laws that take priority over local laws, and they are written in a way, along with the collective bargaining agreement between the department and the city, that prevent termination without an investigation in a case like this. So Fischer said that in an election year, it’s crucial for people to vote if they don’t like the law.