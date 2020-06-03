FORECAST: Hot & dry Wednesday, storms increase late

- LATE WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Periods of showers and thunderstorms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect mainly clear skies overnight with a decent amount of humidity in the atmosphere keeping lows in the 60s.
There will be a few clouds Wednesday, but warm and humid with highs back into the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Thunderstorm chances will ramp up from the north around sunset. The storms that drop in from Central Indiana during the late evening hours will have some gusty winds, but the severe weather chance will be mainly confined to areas north of us. This batch of storms will also likely fade out near I-64 after 12 a.m.
A cold front will try to push in from the north later in the day on Thursday, spreading numerous showers and storms across the region. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 80s beforehand.
