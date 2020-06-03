FORECAST: Potential for the hottest afternoon of the year, so far

- LATE TONIGHT: A few storms with strong wind gusts possible north of I-64 after 8 p.m.
- THURSDAY: Isolated pockets of strong wind gusts, torrential rainfall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A hot afternoon is underway with highs into the lower 90s. It will remain dry through sunset.
Storms drop in from Central Indiana during the late evening hours; some storms may be strong with damaging winds and small hail. This batch of storms looks to fade out as they push toward I-64 after 12 am. Expect lows in the 60s.
A cold front will try to move in from the north later in the day tomorrow, triggering numerous showers and storms across the region. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 80s.
Scattered showers remain possible on Thursday night as temperatures slide into the upper 60s and low 70s.
We will continue to monitor the setup into early next week for any impacts from Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico.
