FORECAST: Scattered storms with heat & humidity

- Scattered storms through Friday with heavy rain, lightning & gusty wind
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and thunderstorms across Indiana will dip south overnight. These will be weakening and fading as they approach and only a scattered rain chance is expected in our area. Lows will fall into the 60s to near 70.
The nearby front will trigger scattered showers and storms across the region, especially south and east, during the afternoon on Thursday. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 80s. Mostly cloudy with a small shower chance Thursday night as temperatures slide into the upper 60s and low 70s.
A second cold front passing through on the region on Friday will keep the scattered storms in the forecast as highs reach into the upper 80s.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.