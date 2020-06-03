Former detective Mark Handy takes plea deal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Louisville homicide detective who was indicted on charges of perjury and evidence tampering has accepted a plea deal.
Mark Handy pleaded guilty to perjury. He was indicted in September 2018 after a special prosecutor was appointed by then-Attorney General Andy Beshear.
A 2017 WAVE 3 News investigation reported on Handy's history which included accusations of lying under oath, coercing suspects' statements and making up a confessions. The charges involved three separate murder cases that led to four overturned convictions.
Handy will be sentenced July 28. The recommended sentence will be five years in prison that would be probated for five years.
