Girl Scouts thank Louisville EMS, city workers with Thin Mints

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saying thank you with dozens of boxes of Thin Mints is one way to spread a little joy.
Wednesday, the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana dropped off a big donation of cookies to local EMS workers at Teamsters Local 783 Union headquarters on Beulah Church Road.
It’s a gesture to let the front line workers know their hard work is appreciated.
“With the turbulent times we’re facing right now, it’s kind of a good will measure,” John Stovall, the president of Teamsters Local 783, said. “Make sure everybody feels good. Make sure everybody feels appreciated, loved, and that’s what we need right now.”
The Girl Scouts also dropped off cookies to TARC drivers and mechanics and Louisville Metro Sewer District workers.
