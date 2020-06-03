Golden Alert issued for 20-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a woman last seen in Louisville.
Amaya J. Brockington, 20, was last seen near 18th Street and Algonquin Parkway, according to Metrosafe. It wasn’t revealed how long she has been missing.
Brockington is 5′ 3″ and weighs about 160 pounds.
Authorities say she was last seen wearing a white hoodie, dark cutoff sweat pants and a silver "A" necklace.
Anyone with information about Brockington should call 911 or Shively Police immediately.
