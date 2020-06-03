KSP now taking appointments to resume drivers permit testing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s the news that soon-to-be teen drivers have been waiting for.
Kentucky State Police Driver Testing Branch will resume permit testing in counties where the required CDC/Healthy at Work guidelines can be adhered to.
You must schedule an appointment by phone to take the test.
For a listing of counties currently offering permit testing and the contact information, please click here.
There you will find a list of current open test locations and the phone number for the KSP Drivers Test Administrator or clerk at each location. A high volume of calls is expected, so customers are advised to be patient.
You’ll need to bring a few things with you when you go for your permit test.
- Social Security Card
- Birth Certificate
- For applicants under the age of 18, the signature and license or social security number of parent or legal guardian must be listed on the application
- No Pass/No Drive Form, which can be obtained through the student’s school.
For more information on Kentucky driver testing, click here.
- Driver must be 16 years old to apply for permit.
- Parent/Guardian must sign application for permit.
- Drivers must have 180-day instruction period after receiving permit.
- Permit holder must drive with a licensed driver 21 years old or older.
- Permit holder under the age of 18 may not drive between the hours of midnight and 6:00 a.m. unless the person can demonstrate good cause for driving.
- Parent/Guardian must certify 60 hours practice driving (10 hours must be at night) before road (skills) test can be administered.
- Passenger restriction – limited to 1 (one) unrelated person under 20 years of age.
- Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is prohibited.
- A driver under the age of 18 who accumulates more than six points may have their driving privilege suspended.
- No serious moving violations are allowed for those under 18 during the permit phase. If violation(s) occur, the applicant’s 180 day waiting period begins again from the date of the violation.
