LMPD officers shot at while responding to looting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New images show bullet holes fired at police early Wednesday morning during reports of looting in Louisville.
LMPD Interim Chief Robert Schroeder said an LMPD SWAT armored truck was struck. Exclusive photos obtained by WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters show at least four rounds struck the vehicle.
The officers inside the truck were not injured.
The shooting happened at the intersection of 26th Street and Broadway while officers were trying to stop the looting of an ATM.
The pictures show one of the bullets struck the side mirror of the truck.
This instance is one of at least two other times police have reported being shot at since protests in Louisville began last Thursday.
