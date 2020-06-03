LMPD releases video of encounter with ‘distressed,’ gun-wielding man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD on Wednesday released officer body-camera video of its encounter with a “distressed” man holding a gun the previous evening.
The man called 911 from a home in the 16800 block of Ash Glen Road at about 8 p.m. Tuesday to report he was in distress, Interim LMPD Chief Rob Schroeder said.
“He told (911 dispatch) he has a history with crisis,” Schroeder said. “The officers knew this when they arrived.”
Schroeder, who’s been quite busy in his first 48 hours on the job after Chief Steve Conrad’s termination, released the video from both officers’ body cameras. Each officer yelled for the man to show his hands, insisting they were there to help him.
It was hard to see on the video whether the man pointed the gun at officers or himself, but at one point, one of the officers fired three shots, taking the man down. He was rushed to an area hospital.
“Fortunately, ... this man is expected to survive his injuries,” Schroeder said.
The officer who fired his weapon was Patrick Norton, who joined the force in June 2016, Schroeder said, adding that investigations by the Public Integrity Unit and the Professional Standards Unit will determine if officers followed procedures.
Norton has been placed on administrative leave, which is department protocol for such incidents.
