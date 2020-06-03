Man accused of DUI involved in crash with LMPD cruiser

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man police said had been drinking allegedly ran a red light and was involved in a crash with a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser.
The LMPD cruiser was going southbound on 16th Street around midnight and entered the intersection of Muhammad Ali when a vehicle ran a red light and was hit by the cruiser, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The driver of the passenger vehicle, Jerome Dorsey, 47, and three officers were taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Mitchell said Dorsey and the officers appeared to have minor injuries.
Police said Dorsey smelled like alcoholic beverages. He was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with DUI, operating on a suspended license and no insurance.
