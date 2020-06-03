Multiple shots fired at African American church in Shelby Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are searching for whoever shot up a black church near Shelby Park overnight.
After getting a call early this morning from a parishioner, Pastor Bernard Crayton of Little Flock Missionary Baptist Church at 1030 S. Hancock Street rushed to the church. He found the front door shattered and a bullet lodged in a wall.
A neighbor said a group of young men hopped out of a car around 1:30 a.m. and fired off about 30 rounds before speeding off.
"It really kind of hurt," Pastor Crayton said. "Our church has been in this community for 150 years. Right here. And I didn't know who did it, I was saddened by the fact. I'm hurt, but I'm not surprised."
Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the church and nearby homes hoping to get clues about who fired the shots.
Pastor Crayton says he is praying for the shooters, but hopes that they get caught.
The church has boarded up to prevent any further damage.
