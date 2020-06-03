Officers walk out on Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer in protest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers organized a protest of their own Wednesday by walking out on Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.
Exclusive video (watch in the video player above) showed hundreds of LMPD officers walking out when Fischer arrived to address them.
This happened Wednesday during roll call, as officers were getting ready for their 12-hour shifts.
Several officers there told WAVE 3 News the walkout was not planned.
