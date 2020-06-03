Tenn. man arrested for allegedly pulling out gun at Louisville protest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Tennessee man was arrested during Monday night’s demonstrations in downtown Louisville.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office charged Tevin Patton of Memphis with a prohibited person in possession of a firearm charge, and he is facing a 10-year federal sentence.
A secret service special agent conducting surveillance near Fourth Street claims Patton pulled out a gun Monday night. FBI and ATF agents then worked with LMPD officers who reportedly shot Patton with pepper balls while he was pointing the gun in the air.
After he ran off, Patton reportedly left the area in a car before he was arrested.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office statement reveals the pistol Patton had was found with four rounds remaining in a 10-round magazine.
